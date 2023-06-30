The Diatribe closer to goal for new headquarters after $3.5M grant from state

The Diatribe has nearly reached its $6.2 million goal thanks to a $3.5 million grant from the State of Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Diatribe has nearly reached its $6.2 million goal thanks to a $3.5 million grant from the State of Michigan. That grant was part of the state’s budget passed this week.

The grant will be used to create West Michigan's first multicultural hub.

The nonprofit recently purchased a more than 18,000 square foot building on Division Avenue South. When 13 ON YOUR SIDE last spoke with the group, they had raised about $2.5 million.

The idea is to create a space where families can live, work and play. The building will serve as the headquarters for the Diatribe, and will also offer affordable housing, retail space and a place where kids can go after school.

The group also has plans to transform the way we think of affordable housing and plans to offer apartments for under $1,000 per month where residents are required to take classes on credit repair and home ownership. Then, those residents will receive down payment assistance at the end of their stay, which will be capped at three years.

The project was intentionally placed in the 49507 area code, largely considered an underserved area of Grand Rapids.

They’re hoping to open to the public in August of 2024.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.