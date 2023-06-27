The Diatribe to transform 18,000 sq. ft. building into West Michigan’s 1st multicultural hub

The building will serve as the headquarters for the Diatribe, and will also offer affordable housing, retail space and a place where kids can go after school.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “What if we can give a kid their first job? What if we could show them how to become graphic designers? What if we could show them how to engineer music or score a movie?”

G Foster, the vibe manager with the Diatribe, posed those questions as he explained the vision for a new headquarters in the works.

The Diatribe has big plans for the 18,000 square foot building just recently purchased at 2040 Division Avenue South, where the group is hoping to create the first multicultural hub in West Michigan.

The Diatribe is a local nonprofit which uses art to uplift the community and to disrupt ongoing systems of oppression. The group is still in the early stages of the project, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE got a chance to see inside.

The idea is to create a space where families can live, work and play. The building will serve as the headquarters for the Diatribe, and will also offer affordable housing, retail space and a place where kids can go after school.

“We want to have an area where kids can hang out. We’re going to have Xboxes, but we’re also going to have content. We want to make sure that kids aren’t just saying that they’re bored when there are actually things to do. We’re going to give kids a voice to be a part of the communities, as well as connect with all these creatives,” said Foster.

The group also has plans to transform the way we think of affordable housing and plans to offer apartments for under $1,000 per month where residents are required to take classes on credit repair and home ownership. Then, those residents will receive down payment assistance at the end of their stay, which will be capped at three years.

The Diatribe has already raised about $2.5 million of their $6 million goal thanks to fundraising and donations.

They’re hoping to open to the public in August of 2024.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.