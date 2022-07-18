FBI executing search warrant at Dicastal building in Greenville

Information is limited at this time due to the documents relating to the warrant being sealed, according to FBI Public Affairs Officer Mara Schneider.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is executing a search warrant at Dicastal North America in Greenville, FBI officials confirmed.

Information is limited at this time due to the documents relating to the warrant being sealed, according to FBI Public Affairs Officer Mara Schneider.

Dicastal manufactures aluminum alloy wheels, with clients like Toyota, Nissan, Ford and other automotive companies. The company was founded in 2014.

Greenville is located in Montcalm County, about 33 miles from Grand Rapids.

