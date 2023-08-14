Montcalm County diner hosting fundraiser to benefit families of hit-skip victims

On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Sheridan Diner will be donating 50% of their sales to the families of three teen boys injured in a hit-and-run crash last week.

SHERIDAN, Michigan — The owner of a West Michigan restaurant is organizing a fundraiser to benefit the families of three teens who were impacted by a deadly hit-and-run crash near Greenville last week.

Sheridan Diner owner Jenny Fike said on Thursday, Aug. 17, the business will donate 50% of all sales to the families of Jamison Lafferty, Zieke and Lucas.

The diner says it plans to come up with different specials and sales to make sure they have a wide variety of options for people to choose from.

"My goal is at least $1,000 per family, but I pray for more," Fike said.

"It's not a lot, but it's something to help them out with the medical bills, gas, or whatever they need."

A visitation and service are planned for Jamison on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Greenville Community Church. The visitation begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. when the service begins.

Jamison celebrated his 14th birthday last week and was about to start his eighth grade year at Greenville Middle School this fall.

Two other teens were also hit and injured by the car that night but are expected to survive.

The car drove away after hitting the victims. The suspected driver is in custody and facing charges.

