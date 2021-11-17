Dinosaurs and dragons are coming to Grand Rapids

The interactive event allows guests to get up-close and personal with massive, moving prehistorical and fantastical creatures.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re a fan of dinosaurs and dragons, you are in for a treat. Dino & Dragon Stroll is on its way back to Grand Rapids, ready to wow visitors and help out the community.

The interactive event allows guests to get up-close and personal with massive, moving prehistorical and fantastical creatures. They are up to 28 feet tall, 60 feet long and feature moving heads, necks, tails and mouths. They also have breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars and other details that make them look real and alive.

While the exhibit is focused on education and fun, it also lends a hand in connecting with and helping local communities. On every stop during the tour, Dino & Dragon Stroll teams up with a local food bank/pantry as part of their “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative to help those struggling within each local community.

Event attendees are encouraged to bring items to donate. There will be collection bins located at the front entrance of the stroll and all collected food items will then be donated to help children and families in the Grand Rapids area facing hunger and food insecurities.

Dino & Dragon Stroll is coming to the DeltaPlex Arena Jan. 1-2, 2022 – that is one weekend only. The event will be happening 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $24.99 each and can be purchased online here.

