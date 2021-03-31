Dinosaurs coming soon to Grand Rapids

Guests will become paleontologists and be able study skeletons, fossils and dinosaur eggs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — An event venue in Grand Rapids will soon travel back in time and transform into the Mesozoic Era, providing refuge to a family of prehistoric dinosaurs.

Dino Stroll, an exhibit with nearly 75 life-like creatures, is making its way to the DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center in June. Attendees will have the chance to get up close and person with life-size dinos, with most standing over 25 feet tall and 60 feet tall.

Not only are the creatures life-size, but they also present life-like mannerisms and are created with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, and eyes. The creatures have breathing movements and are paired with synchronized sounds.

Guests will become paleontologists and be able study skeletons, fossils and dinosaur eggs.

The event is scheduled to take place June 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available now, starting at $16.99 each. A contactless ticketing system will be in place with all tickets available online and for advance purchase only.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.