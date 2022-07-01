Dinosaurs take over DeVos Place with Jurassic Quest

It's the largest travelling dinosaur show in the US and features both land and sea animatronic giants.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are ready to escape the snow, and your kids love dinosaurs, you might want to head to DeVos Place this weekend where Jurassic Quest is taking over!

It's the largest travelling dinosaur show in the US and features both land and sea animatronic giants. Jurassic Quest is happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, check out their website.

