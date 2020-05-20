Diocese of Grand Rapids to reopen, begin public Masses

To ensure safety during this time, reopening will take time and happen in phases.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Diocese of Grand Rapids announced Wednesday that public Masses will resume after over two months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parishes are scheduled to begin public Masses Friday, May 29.

“These past few months have required significant sacrifice,” said Bishop David J. Walkowiak in a letter to parishioners. “I thank you for your patience and for showing your love of neighbor during this pandemic. This crisis has provided us a golden opportunity to freshen up our ‘yes’ to God and to enrich the Domestic Church through our time together.”

Walkowiak said he has taken the advice of health officials, West Michigan doctors and Diocese staff throughout the pandemic. To ensure safety during this time, he said reopening will take time and happen in phases. To outline these phases, Diocese provided a set of reopening guidelines.

According to the guidelines, churches will reopen at a 25% seating capacity for Masses, weddings, baptisms and funerals. Social distancing measures will also be in place, with pews taped off to achieve proper distance. People who are not members of the same household are asked to sit six feet apart from one another in all directions.

Additionally, face coverings will be required. All people who are two or older will need to bring and wear their own appropriate face covering.

“Please approach this reopening phase with patience and caution,” Walkowaik said. “We want the reopening to be successful so that we do not have to suspend public Masses again. The risks of COVID-19 remain and we must follow these regulations to safeguard the health of everyone in our community.”

Walkowaik encouraged people who are considered vulnerable – those over the age of 60 or who have underlying health conditions – to stay home. All Catholics within the territory of the Diocese of Grand Rapids have been granted a dispensation from their obligation to attend Mass through June 30.

“Though the dispensation remains, our obligation to keep holy the Lord’s Day is of utmost importance to our continued faith life,” Walkowiak said. “

Mass will continue to be televised at 10 a.m. on Sundays and live-streamed on the diocesan website and Facebook page.

