Disability nonprofit receives $975K grant

MICHIGAN, USA — Disability Advocates of Kent County, a nonprofit that supports disabled people in West Michigan, has received a $975,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The grant will be used to make home modifications and repairs to low-income seniors' homes to allow them to remain at home. Projects will include the addition of grab bars, railings and adaptive doorknobs and faucets. Other safety equipment will be installed, like non-slip strips for showers and stairs.

“This is an exciting endeavor for our organization because, as our name implies, we focus on Kent County, but the same needs apply to our friends in neighboring counties, so we are eager to expand our reach with this programming,” said Executive Director David Bulkowski. “We are very grateful to our state representatives who guided us through the application process.”

The three-year grant will help seniors in Kent, Allegan, Ionia, Mecosta, Montcalm and Osceola counties. The funding comes from the HUD's Older Adults Home Modification Program, which distributed $30 million to organizations across the U.S. to install home modifications for those in need.

In West Michigan, 150 homeowners will benefit from the grant. In order to qualify, recipients need to be 62 years old or older, have proof of ownership of their home and have an income that does not exceed 80% of the median income for their area.

“I am pleased that HUD recognized the good work Disability Associates of Kent County does for our community, and I know their organization will use this award to improve the lives of seniors right here in West Michigan," said Congressman Peter Meijer. "I look forward to seeing what they are able to accomplish with this support and commend them for their important work.”

While the HUD funding was granted in August 2021, Disability Advocates of Kent County have been working to finalize their plans for the grant.

