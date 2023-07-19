Western Michigan University hosts Beautiful Lives Project, gives disabled athletes chance to learn basketball from college stars

The Beautiful Lives Project hosts events like these around the country to give athletes with various disabilities a chance to learn skills both on and off the court.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It was a day 50 disabled athletes from West Michigan won't ever forget. They had the chance to share the basketball court with their favorite players.

Basketball is Alec Otto's favorite sport.

"I gave it a great shot today," he says.

Several great shots, actually.

"Today I made six shots during the scrimmage," says Otto.

So did his best friend Nick Orlieb.

"I made three pointers and I'm liking it so far," says Orlieb.

Those shots were thanks to the Beautiful Lives Project, a non profit co-founded by Bryce Weiler.

"I was born four months premature," says Weiler.

Which has left him blind for his entire life.

"I've had people doubt that I can do things in my life because I'm blind," he says.

Through sports camps like this, Weiler and the Beautiful Life Project aim to give people the opportunity to overcome those challenges. Weiler hosts events like these around the country to give athletes with various disabilities a chance to learn skills both on and off the court.

"They are able to be able to create new friendships with the players and coaches and also meet others who have disabilities," says Weiler.

The participants got to learn from Broncos players in multiple different drills, learning different aspects of the game. It's an experience head coach Dwayne Stephens is glad to provide.

"I enjoy seeing my guys interact and understand this is more than just basketball, it's bigger than basketball," says Stephens.

It's a cause close to his heart, as well. Stephens has a cousin with autism.

"To see his growth and how well he's doing from programs like this means the world to me and my family," he says.

It means just as much to participants like Orlieb, who already can't wait to come back next year.

"You have a lot of fun and meet new people," he says.

This is the second straight year WMU has hosted the Beautiful Lives Project. Stephens and Weiler say they plan to collaborate again to bring the event back in 2024.

