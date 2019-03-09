GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - DisArt, the Grand Rapids based disability arts organization, announced a formal complaint of discrimination would be filed with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights in response to Peter Meijer's decision to ban three individual artists from performing on his property based on their disability status.

“The action taken by Peter Meijer in canceling the performance of Drag syndrome raises issues of both disability and sex discrimination. Mr. Meijer is denying performers with Down syndrome the opportunity to perform because he has made the faulty assumption that these performers lack the ability to understand and to consent to perform, due to their Down syndrome,” said Jay Kaplan, Staff Attorney for the ACLU of Michigan. “Despite information provided to Mr. Meijer that clearly indicates otherwise, he has chosen to single out these performers because of their diagnosis.”

At a press conference Tuesday morning, DisArt co-chairs Chris Smit and Jill Vyn shared a three-part plan which is intended to:

Prevent the current and potential future attempts at censorship of disabled arts

Support the artists and collaborators of Project 1 by ArtPrize

Facilitate an ongoing community conversation around issues of disability, identity, sexuality, exploitation and discrimination

DisArt said they have addressed the current situation by relocating the excluded performance to the Wealthy Theatre. The show is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 and is free to the public.

The following events are scheduled to take place at Little Space Studio, located at 111 Division Ave. S:

Disability Drag and the LGBTQ Community, Sept. 6, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Disability Agency and Sexuality, Sept. 13, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Disability Arts and Civil Rights, Sept. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

