Disney on Ice skates into Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Your favorite Disney characters are back in Grand Rapids for Disney on Ice.

Grab your mouse ears and get ready for memories your family will cherish forever.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will be joined by some of their closest friends, including some Disney princesses and other characters as they take us through a journey of classic Disney stories.

"It's an escape. It's two hours of going to a totally different place, leaving the world behind, and just come and just enjoy your family some time out making great memories, a snow cone or two. So it's a fun time," Kate Mahan, show host, said.

There's a tool guests will experience that allows them to be a part of the action called Mickey's "Mouse Pad". You can play a trivia game, learn an easy dance routine, and chose Mickey and Minnie's costumes for the end of the show.

Some special and unique features are tales from the Disney classic Fantasia and Pixar movie Inside Out.

