ALLENDALE, Mich. — First responders were called to a scene of a two-vehicle crash in Allendale Monday morning.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said the crash occurred at the intersection of 68th Ave. and Lincoln St. around 10:15 a.m.

Dispatch said two people were injured, but the extent of the injuries has not been released.

Crews were still on scene as 11:15 a.m. along with Aero Med. The cause for the crash is unknown at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.