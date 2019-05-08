ALLENDALE, Mich. — First responders were called to a scene of a two-vehicle crash in Allendale Monday morning.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch said the crash occurred at the intersection of 68th Ave. and Lincoln St. around 10:15 a.m.
Dispatch said two people were injured, but the extent of the injuries has not been released.
Crews were still on scene as 11:15 a.m. along with Aero Med. The cause for the crash is unknown at this time.
