x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Frozen Fun!' display outside DeVos Place made possible through city grant

Artist Chris Dudley hand-painted each cutout to represent different ethnicities, personalities and styles.

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter Festival kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids beginning Friday.

It includes a number of events and art displays, including one from award-winning artist Chris Dudley.

The "Frozen Fun!" display includes seven-foot tall cutouts of children enjoying winter activities. Dudley hand-painted each cutout to represent different ethnicities, personalities and styles.

He and his daughter received a grant from DGRI and the City of Grand Rapids to produce the piece for the festival.

"I thought about when I got the location is that when people are driving past or walking past, just to put a smile on their face," Dudley said. "And it'd be hard to walk past kids enjoying themselves without smiling."

Credit: WZZM

If you'd like to see these children at play and get a picture with them, it is displayed outside of DeVos Place.

World of Winter starts this Friday and runs until March 5. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out