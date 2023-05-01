'Frozen Fun!' display outside DeVos Place made possible through city grant

Artist Chris Dudley hand-painted each cutout to represent different ethnicities, personalities and styles.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter Festival kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids beginning Friday.

It includes a number of events and art displays, including one from award-winning artist Chris Dudley.

The "Frozen Fun!" display includes seven-foot tall cutouts of children enjoying winter activities. Dudley hand-painted each cutout to represent different ethnicities, personalities and styles.

He and his daughter received a grant from DGRI and the City of Grand Rapids to produce the piece for the festival.

"I thought about when I got the location is that when people are driving past or walking past, just to put a smile on their face," Dudley said. "And it'd be hard to walk past kids enjoying themselves without smiling."

If you'd like to see these children at play and get a picture with them, it is displayed outside of DeVos Place.

World of Winter starts this Friday and runs until March 5.

