SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 32-year-old man received serious injuries in a two-car crash in Spring Lake Township Monday evening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the 32-year-old man driving east on Apple Drive near Fruitport Road was distracted by his phone and crossed the centerline of the road around 6:45 p.m.

Police said the vehicle crashed into the front driver's side quarter panel of a car being driven by a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man.

The 32-year-old man was pinned in his vehicle and was extricated by Spring Lake Township Fire. He was transported to the hospital by AeroMed with serious injuries.

A 5-year-old girl was a passenger in the 32-year-old's car. She had minor injuries. The other driver also had minor injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.