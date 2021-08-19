Face masks will be required for everyone indoors, including students, staff and visitors.

One of the largest school district's in West Michigan is requiring face masks indoors for students, staff and visitors at the start of this school year. Muskegon Public Schools made the announcement Thursday that face coverings will need to be worn indoors.

Superintendent Matthew Cortez says just because the school year is starting out this way doesn't mean masks are here to stay until the last day of school. He says it's a situation they'll keep their eye on.

The district's school year begins Thursday, August 26th, and Superintendent Cortez says there'll be other layers of protection too, like distancing between students, hand washing and touch point sanitizing.

All measures are in place in order to keep students learning in person instead of remotely.

"We have to be in person," Superintendent Cortez says. "It's the number one way of learning. Knowing that, if the inconvenience is we gotta wear a mask to be in person, that's an inconvenience I'm willing to put up with."

Medical waivers will be considered by district leaders on a case by case basis with appropriate documentation from your child's doctor. The district will review the mask requirement monthly.

"Obviously, the younger kids can't get vaccinated yet," Board of Education President Earl O'Brien says. "We're hoping in October, when the vaccination comes out, we can change at that time."

Superintendent Cortez hopes child COVID-19 vaccines are in the picture for his students, which will be optional for Muskegon families.

"Once they've out there, I'm going to make it available to my families, just like I did when the 12 years and older vaccines were allowed," he says.

He expects the school year to start off smoothly, just like when students returned to the classroom for in-person learning with face coverings on last year.



"(The students) realized they weren't just protecting themselves, but their friend," Superintendent Cortez says. "And they want to be with their friends and they wanna be in school."



A COVID-19 vaccine for kids age five to eleven could come by the end of the year, as Pfizer and Moderna plan to submit their clinical trial data to the FDA for authorization sometime this fall.

