Dive team deployed for water rescue in Spring Lake Sunday

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Around 4 p.m. Sunday a dive team was deployed for a water rescue in Spring Lake.
The rescue was at Smiths Bayou on West Spring Lake Road.
Dispatch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were searching for a man in the water.
He had jumped off a boat and was found on another boat.
