Dive team deployed for water rescue in Spring Lake Sunday

A dive team was deployed to look for a man in the water in Smith's Bayou.
Credit: Sergey - stock.adobe.com

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Around 4 p.m. Sunday a dive team was deployed for a water rescue in Spring Lake.

The rescue was at Smiths Bayou on West Spring Lake Road.

Dispatch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were searching for a man in the water.

He had jumped off a boat and was found on another boat.

