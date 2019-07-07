MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Mecosta County Deputies responded to a potential drowning in Round Lake in Morton Twp. A 68-year-old man had jumped off a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

Dive teams attempted rescue/recovery efforts but they were unsuccessful. The county plans to continue their searches early Sunday morning.

