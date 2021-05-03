Police say the vehicle was stolen and no one was found inside

WALKER, Mich. — Police say a vehicle found early Monday morning submerged in the Grand River had been stolen.

Dive teams and search crews found the vehicle submerged in the river near the Veteran's Boat Launch off Veterans Memorial Drive SW in Walker.

Kent County Central Dispatch says the call came in around 1:13 a.m.

Walker Police Department responded to the scene and told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the vehicle had been stolen and dumped in the river.

No one was inside the vehicle and they don't know exactly how long the vehicle was in the river.

The Walker Police Department and Fire Department responded and were assisted by dive teams from neighboring communities.

