Vaccination disagreements among parents are causing more divorces, experts say

More than 250 family attorneys were surveyed, and two-thirds say they've seen more divorces since the pandemic started.

MICHIGAN, USA — The pandemic has touched every aspect of life, from education to healthcare to the workforce and the supply chain. Now it seems the effect on families has become especially noticeable as well.

The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, a group of more than 1,600 family attorneys around the U.S., conducted a survey of its members. Of the 257 surveyed, 63% claimed they saw an increase in "cases or clients", meaning more divorces, since the pandemic began.

Of that 63%, 45% believed the pandemic was the main reason for that upswing in divorces.

"A particularly troubling issue is the issue of vaccinations for children," said Richard Roane, a family attorney in Grand Rapids. "My clients often believe that their understanding and their parenting style is right, and often that can be very different than the other parent's style."

Finding middle ground when it comes to vaccination is a tall task. Roane says this is nothing new. MMR, tetanus, flu shots and more have been a sticking point for parents for some time, but the pandemic has exacerbated the issue. When one parent believes their child should be vaccinated and another does not, co-parenting struggles can lead to much larger issues.

"The best place to resolve this family conflict is at a negotiation table through mediation and other types of negotiation," said Roane. "The worst place in my experience is in the courtroom."

Roane says judges rule by a legal precedent known as "best interest of the child." Prior to COVID-19, it was used for vaccination battles over other diseases, and he says there's very little gray area if a case gets taken to court.

"Probably a half a dozen judges I’ve talked to who have conducted these types of hearings," Roane said. "Every one of them has ordered the vaccination."

For parent who don't want to seek mediation or a judge's ruling, Roane says self-mediation can help to find a way to come to a decision with your co-parent. He says deep breathing exercises can help to maintain a level head and think more logically in emotionally charged decisions, and a willingness to see the other person's perspective will go a long way to a healthy co-parenting relationship.

