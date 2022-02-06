Michigan veteran to be in DIY magazine contest for a chance to win $25K

Shawn Moulenbelt was featured on "Forged in Fire" and teaches others how to make knives in Wayland. Now, he could win $25,000 and a feature in Make Magazine.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Shawn Moulenbelt, a Wayland blade smith, will be included in Make Magazine’s DIY Hero contest. Makers from around the country can apply for the contest for an opportunity to win a feature in the magazine and a $25,000 prize.

Moulenbelt specializes in knife making and owns his own forge, 51 Bravo Custom Knives. He creates, sells and teaches others how to make blades through his "Knife University".

He was also featured on History Channel's “Forged in Fire,” a competition for blade smiths to put their work to the test.

Moulenbelt said in his DIY Hero bio that if he won, the money would be partially used to expand his teaching program.

“First I would pay back my wife Eileen! She has been my 'Sugar Momma' for the last couple years, making sure the bills get paid while I chase my dream of making knives and teaching full time,” he said. “After that, I’d invest in more and better equipment for my students to learn on. I’d love to grow ‘Knife University’ and teach more people to use their hands.”

Moulenbelt said working with his students is his favorite "project," and that seeing them create is rewarding.

"Nothing makes me happier than seeing them learn and be proud of what they’ve made with their own two hands!" he said.

As an Army and National Guard veteran, Moulenbelt says he loves teaching other veterans how to craft blades, as well as hearing their stories.

The winner of the contest will be chosen through voting, so community members can support their favorite makers.

Voting begins March 8 and can be found here. Click here to read Moulenbelt’s contest bio.

