GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Thankfully, National Go Fishing Day has come and gone because conditions are the Grand River Thursday, June 20 are making it nearly impossible according to state officials.

The water levels on the Grand River are very high and still rising in several areas. The Michigan DNR reports conditions are not optimal for anglers.

The Sixth Street Bridge and Fish Ladder are popular places to throw lines, but not today.

Officials are expecting the water levels to keep going up the next few days we more rain moves through the area. This will make fishing conditions worse.

Depending on the forecast -- the river should start to recede in about a week.

