DNR licensing system back online after technical problems Saturday

After experiencing technical difficulties Saturday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says its licensing system is back up and running.

The system experienced slowness and timed-out transactions Saturday as some customers tried to purchase licenses. On Sunday afternoon, the problem was fixed. DNR says more than 45,000 hunters have purchased licenses in the last 48 hours.

DNR reminds hunters that they must carry licenses when going afield. Those who were unable to purchase licenses or deer tags due to Saturday’s system slowdown are asked to do so now in compliance with state law.

