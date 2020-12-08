DNR records 6 separate cougar sightings in Michigan this year

All of the sightings were in the Upper Peninsula.

Six separate cougar sightings have been confirmed this year in Michigan, according to a mid season update from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

All of the sightings were in the Upper Peninsula. Three of the sightings were in Delta County, while the other three took place in Schoolcraft, Chippewa and Ontonagon Counties.

Here is a list of the confirmed sightings from this year:

Feb. 19, Delta County: DNR members identified cougar tracks while conducting wolf track surveys.

Feb. 20, Schoolcraft County: DNR members identified cougar tracks while conducting wolf track surveys. These were about 40 miles from where tracks were found the day before in Delta County.

April 24, Delta County: A trail camera photo was captured of a cougar on the Stonington Peninsula.

June 6, Chippewa County: A trail camera photo was captured of a cougar on the east side of the county.

July 12, Delta County: A trail camera photo was captured of a cougar. This was about 165 miles from where the June 6 photo was captured in Chippewa County.

July 13, Ontonagon County: A trail camera photo was captured of a cougar. This was about 120 miles from where the July 12 photo was captured in Delta County.

The DNR urges people to report cougar sightings on its website. A full list of confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan since 2008 can be found here.

