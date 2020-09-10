DNR searches Muskegon animal facility where child was attacked by wolf dog

During the search, officers removed six red foxes, three coyotes, four eastern box turtles and two fawns.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources led an investigation Friday at Howling Timbers in Muskegon, where officers believed there was illegal breeding and housing of animals.

Breeding and housing 'wolf dogs' is illegal in Michigan unless necessary permits are obtained. During the search, officers removed six red foxes, three coyotes, four eastern box turtles and two fawns. Other non-native wildlife remains on-site, including 47 illegal wolf dogs.

Earlier this week, Conservation Officer Anna Cullen obtained a search warrant after investigating an informant’s tip she received in August. The informant told Cullen that in July a young child lost an arm after being attacked by a dog at Howling Timbers, 6806 E. Evanston Ave.

Cullen received a copy of the bite report, filed through Kent County Animal Control. The report confirmed that on July 23, a 2-year-old child stuck an arm into a cage at Howling Timbers and a dog latched onto the arm. One of the Howling Timbers volunteers attempted to free the child’s arm.

Brenda Pearson, owner of Howling Timbers, is the child’s grandmother.

Multiple agencies are investigating Pearson for operating the facility without required permits.

Pearson is aware that she is not licensed in the state of Michigan for rehabbing or to possess the wolf dogs, according to Cullen. “She’s been applying for licenses with different departments but doesn’t follow through with the inspection process – she’s failed to complete all of her applications,” Cullen said. “An application is not a permit.”

The DNR served a search warrant on the facility in 2008. In 2010, the DNR revoked Pearson’s wildlife rehabilitation permit. Pearson’s history of criminal violations from the DNR includes:

Failing to submit wildlife rehabilitation permit records.

Failing to notify the DNR or any law enforcement agency regarding an escaped bear.

Failing to properly care for animals at the facility in humane and sanitary conditions.

“No person should be allowed near those dogs,” Cullen said. “It’s not fair to this child who lost an arm. We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of anyone who may encounter any animal at Howling Timbers, including the health and safety of all the animals at the facility.”

