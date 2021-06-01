DNR: Well-known albino deer shot by crossbow, found dead in Lake County

The deer was found dead Sunday morning.

LAKE COUNTY, Mich — Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are asking the public for information about the death of a well-known albino deer in Lake County.

According to a Facebook post by the Michigan DNR, the deer was found dead Sunday morning. Conservation officers said the deer was shot by a crossbow, likely from the road, between the hours of 5 and 7 a.m. Sunday.

The deer was found laying in someone’s yard along North Bass Lake Road.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Tipsters may qualify for a cash award.

