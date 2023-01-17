Dog abandoned at animal shelter, left tied to a fence outside the building

Harbor Humane Society urges people to bring their animals inside during business hours.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A West Michigan animal shelter is looking for answers after a dog was left outside their building, tied to a fence.

"We just want to help our friends like Luther here," says Jen Self-Aulger, director of Harbor Humane Society in West Olive.

For the shelter, it's a challenge to help when they don't know anything about the dog.

"It makes it hard for us to know what he's been through, you know, what kind of house he would do best in," says Self-Aulgur.

Luther was found tied to a fence at the end of Harbor Humane's driveway, far away from the building's cameras. They also have a sign at the front door, advising people not to abandon animals outside the shelter and to bring them in during business hours.

"We don't even know how long he was left there," says Self-Aulgur. "So, you know, was it a couple hours? Was it overnight?"

One of the biggest reasons they don't want animals left outdoors is for their safety.

In the case of Luther, a large dog, he could have easily broken free from the weak fence he was tied to.

"It would have been certain tragedy with the highway being right there," says Self-Aulgur.

It also delays the process of getting the animals adopted. Without the owner's consent, they have to be held for seven days as strays.

"It's extra days in our care, where if we knew there was an owner, and the owner simply didn't want him anymore, then we could just proceed ahead with finding him a new, better home," says Self-Aulgur.

Harbor Humane says people should never be afraid to call them or come in during business hours.

"We are not judgmental," says Self-Aulgur. "We realize people walk into circumstances and sometimes can't get out of them."

As for Luther, they hope to find him a new home soon.

"All we've seen is just an overabundance of friendliness," says Self-Aulgur. "We look forward to being part of this guy's happy ending."

