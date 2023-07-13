Dog daycare limiting pit bulls and other bully breeds, facing backlash for the decision

Good Dog GR says safety concerns have caused them to stop accepting bully breeds for the daycare, however there are no breed restrictions on grooming.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dog groomer and daycare is facing criticism today after announcing it will limit the number of pit bulls and other bully breeds at the facility.

Good Dog GR made the announcement in an email to its customers. 13 ON YOUR SIDE went to Good Dog GR on Thursday to speak with the owner, who did not want to appear on camera after receiving threats and hate speech online following the announcement.

Instead, they provided a written statement, which you can read here in full:

Good Dog GR is not a kennel. We do not confine or isolate dogs. We are completely indoors and climate controlled. Our facility is not that big. We have two main play areas surrounded by twenty-five suites and no walls. Suites and play areas are fences with privacy inserts to allow for visibility and breathability. Dogs are in their suites at night and for two hours midday for a nap. At all other times, dogs are actively socializing with each other and playing with staff. We ask owners to bring items from home to help with their dog’s separation anxiety when they spend the night.

The decision to limit the number of bully breeds that stay and play at our facility was strictly based on safety and experience. We have no breed restrictions for grooming. In the past year since we opened, the dogs that have mostly threatened the safety of our staff and other dog guests have been that of these breeds. We love all dogs. We evaluate every dog for behavior and temperament on their first day. It is impossible to get to know a dog in a day. Some owners are not forthcoming about how their dog reacts to other dogs. Every day we receive a growing number of requests by owners to keep their dog away from other dogs and we just do not have the space. Today, we have three dogs of these breeds playing at our facility because we know these dogs and these dogs play extremely well with other dogs. We are making exceptions.

We are sorry to have offended anyone. This is strictly about safety. We have received a tremendous number of threats and hate speech from everywhere, even those that live in other states, via e-mail, phone, and social media. It has been extremely hard to endure. We have been working in fear all week. We hope people eventually understand that it is all about the love we have for the dogs and not about discrimination.

The owner also told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that for customers who have called with pit bulls, they are referring them to other similar businesses in the area that do have the proper capabilities.

