Four people jump from roof to escape house fire in Benton harbor

Three children and an adult jumped from the second-floor roof onto a trampoline below before first responders arrived. The family dog didn't make it.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich — An adult and three kids jumped from the second floor of their burning home Friday morning to escape injury in Benton Harbor.

The family dog, however, died in the fire, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said.

The fire started in the kitchen area just after 10:40 a.m. on Benton Harbor's south side, authorities said.

First responders said those who escaped got onto the roof from the second floor and jumped onto a trampoline in their backyard below.

When fire crews made it to the 700 block of Pipestone, they saw heavy fire coming from the kitchen area of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen and may have been electrical in nature.

BHDP says this home had no working smoke detectors and would like to take this incident as an opportunity to remind everyone there is a way to get smoke detectors for free.

Through MI-Prevention, BHDP said they can supply every resident with 10-year battery smoke detectors. They can also provide CO detectors for homes.

Fire officials say each bedroom, hallway and basement should have one.

