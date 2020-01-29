BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A dog died in fire Tuesday that required firefighters to perform an emergency demolition of a Benton Harbor house.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Superior Street around 3 p.m. Multiple callers reported heavy black smoke and flames shooting out of the windows, police said.

When crews arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames. Smoke coming from the house was so thick, there was "zero visibility while standing in the yard," Benton Harbor law enforcement said.

Several blocks near the fire were covered in a haze of smoke.

Crews said a large amount of stuff inside the home fueled the fire and caused the heavy smoke. This also made it "impossible" to attack the fire from inside, BHDPS said. There was also junk and debris outside the house that was adding to the flames.

Off-duty firefighters were called in to assist.

Benton Harbor City Manager Ellis Mitchell authorized an emergency demolition because of the difficulty crews faced in extinguishing the blaze. Meeks Construction arrived to the scene around 5 p.m. to assist with the demolition of the house.

The back part of the house was torn down first, and firefighters were then able to hit the hot spots. The structure was ultimately razed and the fire extinguished.

The one person who lived in the house was not there at the time of the fire and is safe. However, his dog died in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the homeowner with food and shelter because he lost everything he owner.

The scene was cleared around 6 p.m.

