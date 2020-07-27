Dog park with booze for owners in the works

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids, and while pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.
The Plainfield Township Board recently voted to give a liquor license to The Pack Indoor Dog Park. The recommendation now goes to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.
According to the Associated Press, the 10,000-square-foot facility will have a bar overlooking a play area where dogs will be grouped by personality.
The dog park wanted to open by summer, but faced construction delays. The Pack hopes to open by October.
Co-owner Raechel Macqueen said there's been a ton of interest and support.
Membership registration is now open, and there are three options ranging from $30 to $200.
For more information, head to the park's website or Facebook page.
