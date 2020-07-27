Dog park with booze for owners in the works

The facility will have a bar overlooking a play area for dogs.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids, and while pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.

The Plainfield Township Board recently voted to give a liquor license to The Pack Indoor Dog Park. The recommendation now goes to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

According to the Associated Press, the 10,000-square-foot facility will have a bar overlooking a play area where dogs will be grouped by personality.

The dog park wanted to open by summer, but faced construction delays. The Pack hopes to open by October.

Co-owner Raechel Macqueen said there's been a ton of interest and support.

Membership registration is now open, and there are three options ranging from $30 to $200.

For more information, head to the park's website or Facebook page.

Cheers to The Pack We still can't believe it. Plainfield Township Board voted YES to recommend us to the state for a liquor license. We're celebrating! THANK YOU to all of you for your messages of support. We shared many of them in our presentation tonight. We cannot wait to serve you a drink. Cheers! 🍻 Posted by The Pack Indoor Dog Park on Monday, July 13, 2020

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.