Dog treat business that employs disabled staff opening first storefront

The Arc hopes to have the Beyond Bones storefront open in downtown Allegan by the end of June.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Two years ago, a non-profit in Allegan began a new venture: Baking dog treats. Now, it's set to open up its own storefront, with an inclusive staff.

In 2020, The Arc of Allegan County decided to get into the dog treat business.

"Most of us had dogs, and so it seemed like a normal progression," says Robin Lavender, an Arc board member.

Normal for dog owners, sure, but why for a non profit that works with the disabled community?

"We wanted a business that would employ folks with disabilities," explains Lavender.

And so far, they've done just that, currently employing 20 bakers working on the treats. They sold their first bag in 2021, through host locations that volunteered to sell their product. But this summer, Beyond Bones will have its own storefront.

Good for sales, even better for staff.

"We're gonna get to employ, you know, like an additional five or six folks with disabilities to be our clerks," says Lavender.

Because the business isn't about the cash.

"We just want to break even," says Lavender. "Nobody's in it to make any big money, but we hope we can break even and increase hours so we can increase wages."

Right now, they pay $10 an hour. Wages Lavender says the staff are more than deserving of.

"They deserve a chance. They're wonderful employees, they never miss," she says. "They're upbeat and happy all the time. They work as hard as they can, they'll give it their all."

Giving it their all, and loving every minute of it.

"I think one young man said it the best," recalls Lavender. "I said, how are you doing? How do you like the job? He goes, I'm living the dream."