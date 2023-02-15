Four dogs rescued from Lisa Cober have died, others make positive rehabilitation progress

Four of the 78 dogs rescued have died from sicknesses they had before arriving at shelters.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two weeks after being rescued from the house of Lisa Cober, Pound Buddies says the dogs they've taken in have made a lot of progress.

"They came in lethargic and coughing, underweight, crusty nose, goopy eyes," says Lana Carson, executive director of Pound Buddies.

After two weeks of working with staff, however, they're starting to turn a corner.

"We have been in there with our staff just literally just sitting with them and trying to be hands on with them, introducing the leash more, getting out in the yard and playing," says Carson. "They really do like the interaction with people, they're just very nervous of it. But they're craving it."

Of the 78 dogs rescued, two each at Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County and Muskegon Humane Society have died.

Carson says its heartbreaking.

"These little underdogs, you want them to pull through and then experience the life that they should have had in the first place," she say.

Despite positive progress, they won't be leaving the shelter for a while still.

"In Michigan, dogs are considered property," explains Carson. "And this property still does not belong to us."

Carson says the process of taking ownership of the dogs is underway, but until it's complete, they cannot be adopted.

In the meantime, she's thankful for the outpouring of community support since the dogs were rescued.

"People have just been absolutely generous and very concerned about this," says Carson. "We're a community of pet lovers."

Pound Buddies says the best way to stay updated on the dogs in their care and the progress they're making is by following their Facebook page.

