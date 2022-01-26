How you can make a difference in West MI with just $1

This brand new non-profit is helping foster care, adoption and family preservation efforts in West Michigan

ZEELAND, Mich. — A donation of one dollar a month, no more, no less is the basis of a new West Michigan non-profit that aims to support people doing work centered around adoption, foster care and family preservation in West Michigan.

It’s called the Dollar Difference and it was founded by Stacey Nagelkirk, who felt called to do more to help but didn’t want to be redundant with her efforts. What she learned is that many smaller organizations already doing good work, were having a hard time with funding…she knew she had found her calling…and wanted to make it easy for others to join her.

"People donate one dollar a month, you can only donate one dollar, no more and no less and the reason for that is we really want it to be a collaborative feel and we really want it to be a way for a lot of people to get involved so people donate one dollar and then whatever amount is raised each month we select one non-profit or individual and we give them that money from the month with no strings attached to use however they see fit to move their mission forward," explained Stacey.

The Dollar Difference launched just three weeks ago and they have already named their January recipient. It will be “Give Me Hope RV,” which has three campers families with foster kids can use to vacation.

The more people who donate, the greater the impact! If you'd like to join the effort, visit the website. If you have an organization or individual you’d like to nominate to be a Dollar Difference recipient you can do so there as well!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.