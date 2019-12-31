GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids responded to a domestic situation on the city's northeast side Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. John Wittkowski, it's happened at a home in the 1200 block of Lafayette near Carrier St NE, near the St. Alphonsus Parish Community.

Wittkowski says the victim in the situation is out of the home and safe. However, police believe the suspect is still inside and may have a gun.

The area around the home has been evacuated and traffic is being detoured.

Police ask anyone who lives in the area to shelter in place. There is no immediate danger to the public at this time they say.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the area to learn more.

