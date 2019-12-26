NEW ERA, Mich. — Now that Christmas has passed, some people are looking for a way to get rid of their trees -- but not to worry! A group of goats at a farm in Oceana County would be happy to take any real Christmas tree and turn it into a treat!

The Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo starts accepting trees Thursday, Dec. 26 and will continue to take trees for the goats until the end of January.

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo We hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas! Now that the holidays a... re winding down, we are accepting donations of real Christmas Trees. Donated trees can be left in the main parking lot next to the TREE-mendous Treat sign, please no tinsel or flocked trees and be sure to remove all decorations.

The farm has been asking for leftover trees for the last 15 years and staff says the trees last the goats all winter long. And the goats are far from shy when they see a Christmas tree -- they go right to town on their new treat!

RELATED: Goats at New Era farm are 'pining' for your leftover Christmas trees

Lewis Farms says the pine needles on Christmas trees are rich in vitamin C and act as a natural worm control for the goats that munch on them.

There are just a few stipulations to donating a tree to the Lewis Farm goats: No flocked trees and all the decorations need to be removed prior to donating.

The farm, located at 4180 West M-20 in New Era, accepts trees seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Drop-off is at the main parking lot next to the sign that says "Thank you for the tree-mendous treat!"

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo We hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas! Now that the holidays a... re winding down, we are accepting donations of real Christmas Trees. Donated trees can be left in the main parking lot next to the TREE-mendous Treat sign, please no tinsel or flocked trees and be sure to remove all decorations.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.