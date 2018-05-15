ALLEGAN, Mich. -- Project Paws Alive, Inc. has provided Allegan County K-9 officers with Military Grade K-9 First Aid Field Trauma Kits.

The kits give handlers tools they need to treat injuries their dogs might sustain. That includes gunshot and knife wounds, snake bits, bloat, heat injury, and toxic ingestion.

According to the Sheriff's Departments' Facebook page, three of the four kits were sponsored by The Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation and are embroidered on the interior with "In Honor of SGT Collin J. Rose". The fourth kit was funded by private donations made to Project Paws Alive, Inc., in memory of Officer Collin Rose.

Rose was a Kalamazoo County native, Ferris State University graduate and Wayne State University police officer killed in the line of duty in 2016 in Detroit.

