'Unique' Donut and Beer Festival coming to Grand Rapids expected to sell out

The festival has set up shop in several other West Michigan cities in the past, including Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, and it has sold out every time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers of a unique event are saying "donut worry, beer happy" as they bring the festivities to Grand Rapids.

The Donut and Beer Fest is coming to LMCU Ballpark for the first time ever on May 6, 2023 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The festival has set up shop in several other West Michigan cities in the past, including Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, and it has sold out every time.

Dean Thomas, with the Kalamazoo Growlers and Outlier Events, which are putting on the festival, tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE there will be 40 to 60 vendors passing out beer and donuts to visitors.

"Nobody else does a Donut and Beer Fest. So, like, this is kind of one opportunity to do something like that," Thomas said.

All the vendors are local favorites, making the event beneficial for the community and small businesses in the area.

"It provides an opportunity for a lot of local businesses to get in front of a lot more people than they might typically on a day-to-day basis," he explained.

There will also be live entertainment, a mechanical bull and yard games for visitors to enjoy.

The organizing team came up with the idea for the event in 2017.

"It's just kind of this weird, unique festival that doesn't totally make sense," Thomas laughed. "But it actually just kind of really does. I think so many people like one, so why not eat the other? So why not, you know, do at the same time?"

Thomas says there will also be non-alcoholic drinks served, as well. Him and his team are expecting 2,500 to attend, a smaller number than they can fit so the lines aren't too long for attendees.

You can sign up for priority tickets for free on their website here until March 9. This gives you early access to tickets and ensures you'll get a spot in the festival before it sells out.

General admission is $44 while VIP is $59, giving visitors early access to the vendors before the rest of the crowd is let in.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.