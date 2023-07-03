Food trucks, carnival rides, fireworks and live music on tap for Dorr July 4th

The weeklong celebration kicked off Friday, and has Independence Day themed events scheduled for Tuesday as a finale.

DORR, Mich. — If you're looking for a family-friendly outdoor event to check out before the Independence Day fireworks, consider the July 4th celebration in Dorr.

While festivities are well underway since Friday, June 30th, the fun runs through Tuesday, July 4th with a firework show finale.

"We have bands we have the carnival, we've got a cornhole tournament, a golf, Frisbee tournament going on. We have a lot, a lot of concerts. There's a movie in the park tonight. We've got fireworks tomorrow night, a parade tomorrow, there's in the food trucks that are here," Alice Bernal, president of the Dorr Business Association said.

New this year is the pickleball tournament, and organizers are always looking for ways to improve the experience.

"I would just say that it's a really friendly community, a really friendly community of people. There's so much to do here for anybody that is offered at no charge. So the firework show is absolutely fantastic Big Wick LLC puts it on and they do a great job. For such a small town, we put on a really large firework show. It's right here in North Park and is the best place to see it. But you'll be able to see it from North or South Park."

The fan-favorite ox roast and chicken BBQ also returns Tuesday at Noon at Dorr South Park.

The annual Dorr 4th Parade is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. starting at the American Legion on 18th Street and ends at the Moose Lodge on 20th Street.

You can learn more about the scheduled events here.

