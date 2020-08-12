Customers can purchase beverages and drink them throughout the social district year-round, seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

ALLEGAN, Mich — The City of Allegan announced Tuesday the creation of the Downtown Allegan Social District.

The designation allows approved establishments to sell alcoholic beverages on their licensed premises to customers who may then consume the beverage from a clearly marked cup within a designated commons area. As of Dec. 17, two establishments have been approved to participate in the social district: Schaendorf Brewing Company on Water Street and Tantrick Brewing Company, soon to be relocated downtown.

“We are excited to work with others to foster a fun and safe environment for adults in Downtown Allegan,” said Kyle Heslip, brewer and co-owner of Schaendorf Brewing Company. “We are looking forward to this effort not only helping bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also helping increase the attraction of Downtown Allegan to potential visitors and customers.”

The social district will be generally bounded by Cutler Street on the north, Chestnut Street on the west, the Kalamazoo River and State Street on the south, and Water Street on the east. The full plan is detailed here.

Customers can purchase beverages and drink them throughout the social district year-round, seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Retail businesses located within the district may also allow customers to bring their beverages with them while they shop.

The Downtown Allegan Social District opens Wednesday, Dec. 9. Currently, Schaendorf Brewing Company is the only participating business to purchase beverages from.

