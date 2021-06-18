The social district runs every day of the week from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M., except during special events.

Some lakeshore businesses have the opportunity to make up for lost revenue in a new way. Downtown Holland's Social District is now open for business, allowing for the consumption of alcoholic beverages in certain parts of downtown.

The busy season is in full swing at Big Lake Brewing, and General Manager Jeff Genova says being part of the social district will keep customers coming back.

"There's a lot of times we have a long wait for tables here at the restaurant," he says. "(The social district) gives people the opportunity to get a beer from us and window shop."

The to-go drink system comes at a good time too, after hiring much-needed help recently.

"We can always use a little more help," Genova says. "We actually hired four people in the last two weeks and that's helped us out a lot."

Amy Sasamoto with Downtown Holland says the social district will keep businesses going after a tough year. The social district is open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., except during special events.

"If a business does well, we all do well," she says. "We've been extremely lucky in Downtown Holland that we didn't lose any businesses due to the pandemic."

Crust 54 is also part of the social district, and Owner Matt Klaus hopes the state permit needed to participate is worth the investment.

"I just wish the government would've waived the fees on it. They still charged us a couple hundred dollars," he says. "It's a permit on top of other permits we already have."

The pizza place got its first liquor license last summer, and Klaus says the social district gives them the opportunity to get more exposure to their drink menu. He says he's expecting this add-on to be a positive for all businesses.

"I expect it to be our highest volume summer since we opened," he says."

There are seven participating businesses in the Downtown Holland Social District, with three more pending as they wait for state permits to come in.

"It's another way to show off our great downtown," Sasamoto says.

Similar social districts in Muskegon, Lowell and Grand Rapids are also continuing for this summer season.

