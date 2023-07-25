Grand Rapids will soon be home to a Christkindl Markt

Grand Rapids is going to look like a Hallmark movie this November and December.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Downtown Grand Rapids Market is celebrating Christmas in July by announcing their plans to bring a little bit of Europe to Grand Rapids this holiday season.

The Market is hosting a Christkindl Markt with eight artisan gift and food vendors, live entertainment and even curling.

Organizers have been in the planning process for years to make it as authentic as possible, especially the food. There will be Polish hotdogs, bratwurst, and of course, sauerkraut.

The coordinator, Kristin Aidif, says there will be something for everyone.

"It's going to be a place that you want to come over and over again," she said. "Because there's going to be so many different things going on the first time or the second time you come you won't have a chance to see or do everything."

The Christmas Village has a beer partnership with Brewery Vivant, which is creating German-style and Christmas-inspired beer exclusively for the Markt.

“When the Downtown Market approached us to craft a beer brewed exclusively for the Christkindl Markt, we jumped at the opportunity, because it fulfills our love for the traditions and artistic approach of European beer styles,” said Jason Spaulding, co-founder of Brewery Vivant. “The Christkindl Market will give us the opportunity to introduce our style to hundreds of thousands of people in less than a month. We can’t wait until Christmas!”

The Markt will be open for 26 days from November 17 to December 23.

The vendors will include items by and from the following:

Sweet waffles

Upcycled goods

Organic skincare

Handmade ceramics

Unique gifts

Organic cotton and linen accessories

Personalized ornaments

International artisans

The Markt will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 to 7 p.m., and 11 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can find more information and apply to become a vendor on their website here.

