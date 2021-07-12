x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Downtown Market hosting hiring fair for plethora of open positions

The popular Grand Rapids food marketplace is hosting a job fair for various open positions on Tuesday.
Downtown Market in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Downtown Market, a dining marketplace in Grand Rapids, is holding an open job fair for various positions on Tuesday, July 13 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Hosted on the second-floor banquet room, the job fair will provide an opportunity to meet with representatives from the Downtown Market and participating Market Hall merchants.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume and will be able to apply on-site for the openings. No registration is required to attend the event.

Available positions include:

  • Bartender - Downtown Market
  • Custodian - Downtown Market
  • Front of House - Tacos El Cuñado
  • Front of house/Back of house - Slows Bar-B-Q
  • Sales Associate - Old World Olive Co.
  • Popper/Team Member - Dorothy & Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn
  • Baker/Prep/Dish - Gaby’s Gourmandise
  • Cashier - Gaby’s Gourmandise
  • Retail Sales Associate - Spice Merchants
  • Staff Member - Field & Fire
  • Back of house/Front of house - Fish Lads
  • Part-time Prep - Pinktail Poke
  • Retail Scoop Shop Team Member - Love's Ice Cream & Chocolate
  • Kitchen Team Member - Juju Bird
  • Front of House - Juju Bird

For more information and details on open positions, visit their website here.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.