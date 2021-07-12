Downtown Market hosting hiring fair for plethora of open positions

The Downtown Market, a dining marketplace in Grand Rapids, is holding an open job fair for various positions on Tuesday, July 13 from 12 to 4 p.m.
Hosted on the second-floor banquet room, the job fair will provide an opportunity to meet with representatives from the Downtown Market and participating Market Hall merchants.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume and will be able to apply on-site for the openings. No registration is required to attend the event.
Available positions include:
- Bartender - Downtown Market
- Custodian - Downtown Market
- Front of House - Tacos El Cuñado
- Front of house/Back of house - Slows Bar-B-Q
- Sales Associate - Old World Olive Co.
- Popper/Team Member - Dorothy & Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn
- Baker/Prep/Dish - Gaby’s Gourmandise
- Cashier - Gaby’s Gourmandise
- Retail Sales Associate - Spice Merchants
- Staff Member - Field & Fire
- Back of house/Front of house - Fish Lads
- Part-time Prep - Pinktail Poke
- Retail Scoop Shop Team Member - Love's Ice Cream & Chocolate
- Kitchen Team Member - Juju Bird
- Front of House - Juju Bird
For more information and details on open positions, visit their website here.
