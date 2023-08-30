'Gotion is here' | Dozens of companies are eyeing Mecosta County as a potential landing spot amid Gotion plans

While plans for Gotion's $2.4 billion battery plant are still in the works, inquiries from companies about Mecosta County are continuing to grow.

Kelly Wawsczyk is the Executive Director of the Mecosta County Development Corporation, a partner with the Right Place in Grand Rapids that helped lead the way in bringing Gotion to Green Charter Township.

"If you add it all up, and in the times that I've been contacted, it's consistent. It has been consistent over the last 10 months," said Wawsczyk.

Since plans were introduced last October for Gotion's plant, and while it's too early to name them, Wawsczyk said she's had over 60 companies and corporations interested in the area.

"I know there's some tech companies down in there, and some automobile companies interested," said Wawsczyk. "And then the Detroit area. So I think that tech sector, with the infrastructure in the automobile industry has really probably been the the bulk of that."

Wawsczyk believes more companies will equal more benefits for the county.

"Other companies that have this type of technology will be able to lean on Ferris State for those programs and training facilities because it's not just Gotion that will benefit," said Wawsczyk. "It's going to be other companies that can utilize this type of degree and technology for their workforce."

Green Charter Township Supervisor Jim Chapman said interest in the region is what those in favor of the Gotion plant were hoping for.

"Gotion is here, they bought the land, they're prepping for the start of the construction," said Chapman. "They're here. And so along with them, there is all the other companies we're already getting inquiries about. Companies related to Gotion, companies unrelated to Gotion, that are looking at our community as a place to locate. So that growth is going to take some consideration amongst our community."