August is Black-Owned Business Month, and you can support dozens of West Michigan entrepreneurs at Woodland Mall on Saturday, Aug. 14. The showcase isn't just about celebrating and recognizing Black owners, but also getting them exposure to succeed.

The Black-Owned Business Showcase will run from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. at the mall, and Dee'z Bead'z is moving from Dannee Mayhue's home to the center court.

"I have dabbled in art all my life," she says. "It's one of a kind."

Mayhue's custom jewelry stand will be among more than 40 other Black-owned businesses, perfect for entrepreneurs without a storefront.



"What's heartbreaking is that Black businesses don't have the financial backing that's needed to last in the mall for any length of time," she says.

Another local business owner, Nichole Coleman with Nic Nac's Tasty Treats, says opportunities like this are important for growing online businesses like hers.

"I would love to have a storefront," she says. "They get a chance to shine, and you can see them up close and personal."

This is the second annual Black-Owned Business Showcase at Woodland Mall, after the event began last fall.

"There is definitely an opportunity (for business owners) to get their brands out there as well," Woodland Mall Interim Senior Marketing Director Mikia Ross says. "This is something that we definitely want to continue for years to come."

Mayhue says this event is more affordable than other events in town.

"(Other events) ask for like $250 to run a booth," she says. "So you would have to go in with a couple of people to pay that. Because if you're not selling that much, you know, then that takes your profit."

Even for business owners with a brick and mortar, like Uniquely Made Kreations, Owner Britney Sylvester says events like these help businesses continue to grow and succeed.



"Meeting new people and networking is just the major piece of it all," she says.

As of Friday afternoon, Ross says there were still a few tables available for any last-minute vendor sign ups.



