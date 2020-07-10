Car crashed into telephone pole; no known injuries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say drag racing led to a crash that knocked down a telephone pole early Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kalamazoo Ave SE and Burton St SE.

It's not clear if the driver of the car sustained any injuries, and police have not announced any arrests at this time.

GRPD officers are on scene, and Consumers Energy has been notified and both are working to clear the scene.

This story is developing so check 13 On Your Side for further updates throughout the morning.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.