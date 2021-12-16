Drive-by shooting injures one on city's SE side

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Shangrai La Drive and Englewood Avenue SE.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person on the city's southeast side.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Shangrai La Drive and Englewood Avenue SE. A man in his 20's was sitting in his car when a suspect vehicle drove past and fired multiple rounds.

The man was shot in the arm but his injuries are considered non-life threatening. The victim tried to flee in his car but crashed.

The suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction on 28th Street. Police do not have any information on the suspect's description or their vehicle.

