MICHIGAN, USA — The end of summer is one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired-driving fatalities.

That's why the Michigan State Police (MSP) have partnered with county and municipal police agencies throughout the state for the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

The focus of the campaign is to reduce impaired driving on Michigan roads through education and increased police presence and enforcement.

Driving while impaired is when your blood alcohol content is above 0.08%. A common rule of thumb for knowing if you are OK to drive is limiting to a single drink an hour, but it is always good to err on the side of caution. If you think you think you shouldn't drive, don't get behind the wheel.

The MSP Criminal Justice Information Center reported 9,331 alcohol-involved crashes with 322 fatalities in 2022. They also reported 2,452 drug-involved crashes with 249 fatalities that year.

“The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer. Driving impaired is a choice. We are encouraging people to make the right choice and find a sober ride home if they plan on using an impairing substance.”

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins on Thursday, Aug. 8 and lasts through Monday, Sep. 4.

The Labor Day holiday weekend can be one of the deadliest weekends on the road in Michigan, with 40 drivers killed in crashes on the holiday weekend between 2018 and 2022.

The OHSP shared these additional statistics from 2022:

About 40 percent of fatalities on Michigan roadways involved alcohol and/or drugs, according to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.

In all traffic crashes occurring over the Labor Day holiday period, 11 people died.

One person was killed in an alcohol-involved crash every 27 hours.

OHSP is also funding a statewide media campaign about the dangers of impaired driving.

