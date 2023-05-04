Kent County Sheriff: Driver accidentally backs SUV into Thornapple River

Authorities said the man is OK, and was able to wade back to shore after getting his SUV stuck in the flooded Thornapple River.

ADA, Michigan — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a driver inadvertently put his SUV in reverse when he accelerated backward into the overflowing Thornapple River Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office said it happened Wednesday afternoon in Ada right behind the Ada Fresh Market and Ada Village Pharmacy on Fulton Street E.

The driver wanted to get a closer look at the water, and while he was distracted, he got too close, confused the brake and gas and accelerated into the water, the Sheriff's Office said.

The water's current took his car out into deeper water. Thankfully, he was able to get out the door and climb onto the hood of his SUV to call 911.

A passerby also called 911 for help.

The driver eventually waded into shore and wasn't hurt.

The Sheriff's Office said crews were able to pull the SUV out of the water.

The National Weather Service is expecting several rivers in West Michigan to be at or near flood stage by the end of the day on Friday.

The NWS is particularly concerned about the Grand River in Comstock Park, where moderate flooding is expected.

Flows on local waterways are expected to erode riverbanks and encroach onto properties more than normal.

READ MORE: Flooding a concern in Kent County over the next 48 hours

