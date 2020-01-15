MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities say the driver in a hit-and-run crash that sent a middle school student to the hospital with two broken legs has been arrested.

According to the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, the driver, a 22-year-old Twin Lake man, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police arrested him for causing serious injury and a moving violation in a hit-and-run

The 14-year-old Reeths-Puffer Middle School student, Tajen Pannell, is still at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. Police said he was in critical condition with two broken legs.

The incident happened Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Russell and Tyler road sin Dalton Township. The Twin Lake man allegedly passed a school bus with its red flashers on in a no-passing zone. The suspect struck Pannell and did not stop at the scene.

Panell's sister, 14, also received minor injuries. There were four other students either on the bus or at the stop, according to Reeths-Puffer Superintendent Steve Edwards.

If anyone has information about the incident contact the MSP Rockford Post at 616-866-441, Muskegon County Sheriff's Office at 231-724-6351 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Bus safety PSA from Muskegon Area Intermediate School District:

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.